It was easy to assume that the third season of The Masked Singer would get off to a good start. After all, it will be broadcast after the Super Bowl! Given that this is the most watched television event of the year and that there would be some delay in reviews, it makes sense for a well-known celebrity to come on board and be revealed in the final minutes.

From what we’re hearing now, this definitely seems to be the case. When we talk about The Hollywood Reporter, here are some statements from showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra about an “amazing” unveiling on upcoming Super Bowl Sunday and what comes after:

“It opened up a lot of bigger names for us than we might have if it had just been a regular premiere.” People understand that this is a great platform for them. We have the most amazing revelation in our premiere – how really amazing. It’s really exciting. “

If we thought about what the best possible revelation would be, it would be either a well-known actor or maybe an NFL legend. (Could the show have booked a Tom Brady? It all depends on the shooting as it was technically part of the premiere.)

One of the other challenges related to the upcoming season of the show mentioned in the piece is simply keeping some secrets to yourself. Since the shooting for season 3 was on a somewhat shortened timeline, work is currently ongoing. What that means is pretty straightforward: people are still working around the clock to make sure these episodes are as strong as possible. That means there are a lot of people who have to keep the secret while filming. That is not easy.

What are you looking forward to at the premiere of Season 3 of The Masked Singer?

What are you looking forward to at the premiere of Season 3 of The Masked Singer?

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

