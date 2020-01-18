advertisement

Season 3 of the Masked Singer will premiere on Fox after the Super Bowl, and before we get there we have to unveil a costume!

Today, with the kind permission of Entertainment Weekly, we learned that there will be a white tiger this season. It’s one of the coolest characters we’ve had in the series so far, especially since the costume is a little worn out! It’s scary and you feel like this tiger will be ready to fight!

To get a little more insight into the look of the figure, here are a few words from costume designer Marina Toybina (who is responsible for all ideas for the show) to the website above:

“This season was just missing some kind of warrior character … I want to do something with the White Tiger that was a bit inspired by an Egyptian influence. And when we found out who was cast for it, it just fit perfectly.”

This costume is great and it feels like everyone who wears it is either a warrior or has some kind of inner warrior who is looking for a way out. There is often a connection between the actor and the costume, and at least for us, the best costumes are the ones celebrities usually live in. For example, look at what Joey Fatone did as a rabbit or what we saw with Seal as a leopard. Both characters have given the show and us a lot of personality, which is as important as whether the performer is a good singer or not.

There are some more costumes for Season 3 of The Masked Singer, but for now we know there is already a banana, female monster, robot, and some other interesting outfits.

What do you think about this White Tiger costume for The Masked Singer Season 3?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

