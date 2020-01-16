advertisement

The future of “Mindhunter” on Netflix looks bleak.

Season 2 of ‘Mindhunter’ launched on the streaming service five months ago, to critical acclaim.

The stars of the show, Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv, were released from their contracts.

Although the show has not been canceled, a third season is pending at the moment.

“David is focusing on directing his first Netflix movie” Mank “and producing the second season of” Love, Death and Robots “,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “Perhaps he could review” Mindhunter “in the future, but in the meantime, he felt it was not fair for the actors to keep them from looking for another job while he explored his own work. “

According to sources via Deadline, the cast loves to work with Fincher and most if not all would be ready to return for another season. However, they can become linked to other series in the meantime.

“Mindhunter” is based on the real crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. He follows two FBI agents (Groff and McCallany) and a psychologist (Torv) working in the behavioral sciences unit of the office.

The first season runs from 1977 to 1980 and largely stars the famous serial killer Edmund Kemper (Cameron Britton). Season 2 runs from 1980 to 1981 and covers the Atlanta murders of 1979–81.

