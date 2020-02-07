advertisement

Cracker! Ma Mary told JOE the good news and what she wanted to see in Derry Girls season 3.

After the first two seasons of Derry Girls proved to be such a global success, the third season of Derry Girls was a certainty, and once Bill Clinton’s famous speech in Derry’s Guildhall brought the end of the latest episode, the good news became official.

Derry Girls Season 3 is definitely on the way!

Well, during a recent interview with JOE, Tara Lynne O’Neill (Ma Mary) confirmed that filming for the next season will begin in May.

Don’t you believe us Well, to quote her beloved character: “You have to think I came to the foyle in a bubble.” Fortunately, you don’t have to worry about this news as the third season of Lisa McGee’s comedy will begin shooting very soon.

“We’ll start shooting in May, but we don’t have any scripts yet, so we don’t know what will happen yet, but we’re all excited to be together,” said O’Neill.

Currently nothing has been officially confirmed by Channel 4 regarding a production date – the schedule can change at any time – but this is the clearest indication of a shooting date for Diery Girls Season 3.

Although no further details are known, we had to ask O’Neill what she would like to see with Ma Mary in the new episodes.

Don’t worry, we asked her politely because, as we all know, Mrs. Quinn is very fond of the wooden spoon.

“I would love a Derry Girls episode of Halloween because Halloween is amazing in Derry. The whole city is in turmoil. Could you imagine who everyone would dress up as? I would obviously be Hillary Clinton because I look like her – especially with that, I just gave Lisa an idea for the screenplays, and that’s how you learn to drive. In season 1, Ian McElhinney (Granda Joe) asked Lisa if his character could learn to dance just because he wanted to learn dance, and that happened indeed in season 2!

“I’m surprised that she (McGee) hasn’t blocked everyone from the Derry Girls WhatsApp group because everyone has an idea. But that’s the great thing about Lisa, she’s listening to everyone, but she already knows what’s going to happen “There are too many stories in her family to go and use for Derry Girls season 15,” joked O’Neill.

Apart from the breathtaking putdowns – “I’m going to hurl you across the floor, put on your blazer” – and the catchy lines – “What did you do with a cream horn along Pump Street, there?” – Another reason why fans absolutely adore Ma is Mary’s incredible collection of bad jumpers.

Well, there is no reason to be perceptive, because it turns out that O’Neill also loves this aspect of her character.

“I think Ma Mary will wear bad sweaters forever and I love it! Me and Cathy Prior (costume designer) will call her over the year with a photo of a bad sweater from a thrift store and look at this . ‘ I will wear everything that is hideous! It is great to go to work, wear the worst sweaters in the world and have a french fries for breakfast! “Said O’Neill.

The talented actress believes that her character perfectly reflects most Irish mothers.

“It’s tough love, but everything is said with a wink. Nowhere in the world what Ma Mary says would be child abuse, but it’s completely normal in Ireland!” She joked.

This commitment to keeping things authentic, staying true to Derry and being proud of your own voice, accent and identity is key to the show’s success, and when JOE sat down with O’Neill, Seamus Heaney wasn’t far from her thoughts.

That’s because the actress is a big part of the Embrace a Giant Spirit event, organized by Tourism NI and celebrating Heaney’s work.

Curated by Seamus Heaney HomePlace, the literary center in Bellaghy, Derry, which takes visitors on a journey through the life and literature of the beloved poet, the initiative aims to bridge the literary connections between Seamus Heaney HomePlace and the hugely successful “Listen Now Again “To highlight exhibition.

Seamus Heaney HomePlace recently reached its 130,000 visitor milestone, while the Listen Now Again exhibition, which is based on the National Library’s extensive Heaney archive, has welcomed more than 162,000 visitors since it opened in Dublin in July 2018.

In conversation with O’Neill, it is clear that Heaney’s legacy continues to influence her own work. Whether it’s a wedding in Bellaghy, a rural farm in Northern Ireland or the joys of everyday life, Heaney’s work reflects the beauty of the world that the majority of people were too busy to stop and notice.

In a way, Derry Girls is cut from the same stuff, because while the comedy takes place against the background of The Troubles, it was never just about The Troubles.

Despite these massive events, everyday life continues and it’s usually funny, messy and happy – something that appeals to all of us.

With this in mind, O’Neill admits that two scenes have been very popular with viewers around the world.

“I had a lot of people asking me about the big bowl. I didn’t know the big bowl story at the time, but I remember those stories. It wouldn’t necessarily be a big bowl, but it could be something like one Teapot being given to a funeral. You know, the funeral is taking place, but the teapot never comes back and is passed around, so I kind of knew how crazy the reaction was, but people whispered to me, “What’s the story with that Big Bowl? “- like it’s a top secret thing.

“The amount of people who also recognize, ‘give me the wooden spoon.’ I want to say that it was never used, it’s the threat to it. It is instantly recognizable, that is the genius of Lisa’s writing. As if everyone had a boring Uncle Colm in their family. We all have these people. It always will Rock the boat at a wedding, there will be a lot of bad hats and a lot of bad dances! “She said.

We expect more when Derry Girls Season 3 starts filming. No matter which direction the show goes, we know it will be a blast.

