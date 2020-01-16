advertisement

The outstanding drama could return.

Bad news, the future of Mindhunter is in the balance. Good news, the future of The Night Of is in good shape.

Although the two dramas don’t have much in common, they differ from most other shows in terms of authenticity, craftsmanship and skill.

Basically, both dramas are great for documenting the cold, hard, and methodological nature of crime – but they both focus on different aspects of crime.

After 13 Primetime Emmy nominations, including Best Limited Series, starring John Turturro and Riz Ahmed in a Limited Series (Ahmed won), The Night Of is one of the best dramas HBO recently commissioned.

The show was also nominated for three Golden Globes and a BAFTA.

In terms of the plot, The Night Of revolves around a Pakistani-American college student named Nasir (Riz Ahmed) who is accused of murdering his one-night stand.

Turturro played Nas’ lawyer, John Stone, and in a recent interview with Deadline, Turturro said he could return to play the character in a new season.

“We have a few ideas, but we need to sit down and discuss them, so we’re at this stage, which is good,” said Turturro.

Regarding his most immediate project, Turturro stages and plays the main role in the Jesus Quintana-inspired spin-off to The Big Lewbowski, The Jesus Rolls, which is due to be released in February.

As we all know, nobody fucks with Jesus.

We hope no one fucks with season 2 of The Night Of too.

