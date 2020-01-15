advertisement

The president of a company building a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia is renewing a request to meet with heads of legacies of a First Nation clan who say the project has no authority without their consent.

Coastal Gas President David Pfeiffer says in a letter Tuesday to Na’moks, who heads one of the Wet’suweten Nation’s five clans, but the company’s preference is to resolve the pipeline dispute through meaningful dialogue.

advertisement

Na’mox could not be immediately reached for comment, but said last week that chiefs will not meet with industry representatives, only “decision makers” in provincial and federal governments and the RCMP leadership.

The 670-mile pipeline would run from Chetwynd near northeast B.C. at LNG Canada export terminal in Kitimat on the coast.

GasLink Coast has signed deals with all 20 First Nations nations selected along the pipeline route, but chiefs of hereditary clans say no one is allowed on their 22,000-square-mile territory without their consent.

On Monday, Prime Minister John Horgan said the $ 6.2 billion pipeline is vital to the region’s economic future and will be built despite objections from Wetsuweten chiefs, adding that the courts have ruled in favor of the project.

“We want everyone to understand that there is agreement from the State of Peace in Kitimat with indigenous communities who want to see economic activity and prosperity happen,” Horgan said. “All permits are in place for this project to continue. This project is ongoing and the rule of law should prevail in B.C. “

Pfeiffer says in the letter to Na’moks, who also goes by John Ridsdale, that Horgan’s comments reinforce the need to collaborate and work together to resolve their issues, in addition to and apart from the legacy chiefs’ conversations with the government provincial.

He suggests Friday as a date to meet and says although B.C. The Supreme Court has given the company an order to enter its workplace in traditional Wetsuwet territory, the company would prefer to resolve differences through dialogue.

Pfeiffer also thanked the chiefs for their support in helping the company winterize its workers’ accommodation site, which lies on a logging road, where supporters of the successor bosses have dropped dozens of trees, blocking entry.

The RCMP has said a criminal investigation is underway into traps that are likely to cause bodily harm, after officers say they found piles of tires with fuel nicks and accelerators inside, as well as soaked rags in the area where they collapsed. fruits.

Wet’suwet’en members say in a news release that the one-time access to winter winter accommodation was given to avoid damage to GasLink Coast’s assets and the surrounding environment, as the site would not be occupied during an early snap expected cold.

The release says the approach was offered “in good faith” but the agreement in no way constitutes consultation with the company and the group remains steadfast in its opposition to the pipeline.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement