advertisement

A search that started on December 29 when Freddie Kitchens was released after the end of a canceled season. Kevin Stefanski, a finalist for the job in 2019, is the new head coach of the Browns.

The decision to elect Stefanski in front of six other candidates made a search committee around midday on January 12, led by Paul DePodesta, Browns chief strategy officer, and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

advertisement

The Browns are waiting for all contracts to be signed before they officially announce that Stefanski has been hired. This could not happen before January 13, a league source said.

Stefanski, 37, has been the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for the last three games of 2018 and 2019. He helped Viking quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​achieve a passer rating of 107.4 – the highest in the 31-year-old quarterback’s career. Cousins ​​threw 26 touchdown passes, compared to six interceptions in 2019.

The Vikings took 16th place in the NFL on the offensive, sixth place in a hurry behind Dalvin Cook (1,135 yards, 13 quick touchdowns), fifth place in the passage, ninth place in relegation efficiency and eighth in scored points.

“I think Kevin has a bright future,” Vikings offensive advisor Gary Kubiak told reporters in November of reporters who reported about the Vikings defense, offenses, make decisions, manage a boardroom for a number of players, not just that Players, but also the coaches can make the most of it.

“Kevin was exceptional and this is a great opportunity for him to do this full-time this year. He’s doing a great job with it.”

Stefanski defeated the Patriots ‘offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, the Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll from the Bills, Eric Bieniemy from the Chiefs, Greg Roman from the Ravens and Eagles, the defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Every candidate Stefanski has won as the tenth full-time head coach of the Browns since joining the league in 1999 as an expansion team has more experience than Stefanski as the coordinator.

Mike McCarthy, who first interviewed Haslam on December 29 after Freddie Kitchens was released, was hired by the cowboys on January 6.

Stefanski played football with Penn. He was hired by the Vikings in 2006 as an assistant to then head coach Brad Childress and has spent his entire NFL career at Minnesota. He was a finalist for the Browns head coach last year, but Haslam heard general manager John Dorsey and hired kitchens instead. Kitchens and Dorsey were fired after the Browns ended with a 6-10 record in 2019.

The next step for the Browns will be hiring a general manager. This job is likely to go to Andrew Berry, who was in Browns’ front office from 2016 to 2018. He spent 2019 as Eagles vice president of soccer operations to get out of the shadow of Dorsey. The Browns asked the Eagles for permission to interview Berry on January 11th.

DePodesta made Stefanski the head coach last year. Haslam listened to him this time.

advertisement