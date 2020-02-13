A group of leading search experts for the failing MH370 have uncovered new areas that should be investigated.

In a new article called Search recommendation for MH370s debris field, Scientists Victor Iannello, Bobby Ulich, Richard Godfrey and Andrew Banks have identified three potential search areas that represent three different scenarios.

The search area with the “highest priority” assumes that no pilot input has been made after the fuel has been exhausted.

The search area with the next highest priority assumes that after the fuel has been exhausted, there has been a slide to the south.

And the area with the lowest priority is the area in which they believe that the plane could be found if there was controlled sliding in any direction.

“All possible MH370 endpoints of flight routes in every navigation mode and in every speed mode have already been searched,” wrote the authors of the paper.

“This means that MH370 has either been overlooked in a previous search or has recovered from a steep descent … and is slipping out to an end point outside the previously searched range.”

MH370 theorists previously suspected that the jet may have slid to the surface of the ocean while being controlled by the “suicidal” pilot Captain Zaharie.

The aircraft disappeared on March 8, 2014 with 239 passengers and crew on board and flew from the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The plane’s final resting place was never revealed, even after a four-year $ 200 million search over an area of ​​more than 120,000 square kilometers, which ended in 2018.

When it came to finding MH370, there was never much to do.

Shortly after the Boeing 777 took off, its radar transponders and communication systems were switched off. This meant that no one could “see” where the aircraft was outside the ground-based radar range.

However, anyone trying to make the aircraft invisible overlooked one thing: engine monitoring sensors that were automatically reported to overhead satellites.

Searchers used these signals, along with the derived flight speeds and courses, to mark a large part of the Southern Ocean, far south-west of Perth, as the most likely place where MH370 sank.

In the new work, the scientists said that there is only one region of interest in which they recommend further analysis and search at around 34.4 ° S near the 7th arc.

Their research will be broadcast on February 19 and 20 in a two-part documentary by Sky News, which should unravel previous searches and reveal the missing clues that could now lead to a solution.

Malaysia said new evidence is needed before a new search can be started.

The US-based search company Ocean Infinity has announced that it will search for “No Find No Fee” again.

Despite the suggestions that a new search should start this year, the Malaysian government has closed such talks.

The Malaysian Ministry of Transport said that no decision had been made to search again and that Australia and China should be consulted before one was made.

“While the Department of Transportation deeply empathizes with and supports the victims’ families, the Department has made no decision to start new searches since there was no new credible evidence to initiate such a process,” one said Statement from the Ministry said.

“However, the ministry will review any information that it officially receives.”

Oliver Plunkett, CEO of Ocean Infinity, said that no new search was imminent and that the Malaysians were right to set the bar high before discussing one.

“As an organization, we have invested heavily in the search, both emotionally and financially, as have many others, and consequently, since the end of our search in 2018, no day has passed when the search can not be repeated. Do not come in one or other form, ”he said.

“While there is no new search pending, we continue to work actively with a number of subject matter experts to find out where a new search may be concentrated.

“It was and is our position that we hope to be able to offer our services to the Malaysian government again sometime in the future.”

Families of victims of missing planes have tacitly pushed for a new search and hoped for some answers in the riddle of what happened to their loved ones.

Other investigators have come up with other places to look. An engineer from a leading Danish university claims the crash site is off Christmas Island, south of Jakarta.