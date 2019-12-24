advertisement

In the News is a compilation of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here’s what’s on our editors’ radar for the morning of December 24th.

What we are seeing in Canada…

The Canadian military has accepted the first of 16 new search and rescue planes, despite unresolved issues with aircraft manuals.

The new aircraft was officially delivered by European manufacturer Airbus to the Royal Canadian Air Force in Spain last week.

It was supposed to be delivered on December 1, but that date was again postponed due to disputes between the company, the Air Force and the Department of Homeland Security over the contents of the aircraft manuals.

The manuals are thousands of pages thick and provide pilots, airlines and technicians with the necessary guidance and references for safe operation and maintenance of the aircraft.

Despite the successful delivery of the plane, Defense Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier says the government is reviewing manuals with the company to ensure they meet army requirements.

He adds that the aircraft will stay in Spain until the middle of next year, as Air Force members train by plane and test it before flying to the Comox Base Canadian Force in British Columbia.

“Accepting the first aircraft is one of the many steps in this complex program to replace the current fixed wing search and rescue fleets,” Le Bouthillier said in an email.

“We will continue to work with Airbus to ensure the acceptability of the remaining work, including revising technical manuals, completing training for initial RCAF crews and conducting initial operational testing and evaluation in Spain in the first half of 2020.”

Also this…

The federal Conservative fundraising director has taken over as the party’s executive director while continuing to handle the results of leader Andrew Scheer’s resignation.

Jaime Girard is replacing Dustin Van Vugt, who quit his job as chief executive earlier this month over questions about the party funds used for Scheer’s personal expenses.

Girard’s appointment marks the first time a woman has been at the head of the party, and she will be part of the team running the race to choose Scheer’s replacement.

Scheer announced on December 12 that he will step down as leader once a new one is elected, a move that came after weeks of strong criticism of how the party faced the autumn election, despite the fact that it boosted its general seat. count and share of the popular vote.

Campaigns to remove Scheer struck a fever in the days leading up to his announcement, including word that his children’s private high school had been paid with party money – details that surprised some key wing members of the party. fundraising, Conservative Fund.

Girard has spent more than a decade serving as director of fundraising for the Conservative party, a position that would put him in close contact with the Fund’s board.

ICYMI (in case you missed it)…

The office of the federal public safety minister says he has spoken to the RCMP about concerns about the language allegedly used by the agency in planning how it would deal with First Nations protesters blocking the construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

A spokesman for Bill Blair says they are troubled by a British media report The Guardian that allegedly outlines the RCMP’s strategy to remove the blockade.

“We are committed to protecting the constitutional right to peaceful protest and are troubled by the unacceptable words and phrases reported by The Guardian have been used,” Blair’s spokesman Scott Bardsley said in an email.

“Our office has raised this issue with the RCMP.”

In late 2018, Wetsuwet members set up checkpoints that stop pipeline project employees from entering a $ 40 billion Canadian LNG liquefied natural gas project.

Although TransCanada had said it had signed agreements with all First Nations along the pipeline route, some Wet’suweten members argued that their successor bosses had disagreed and blocked a forest service route leading to the project.

However, a court order allowing the company’s work to continue was granted, and the RCMP were called in to enforce it, dismantling a checkpoint in early January 2019 and arresting 14 people.

What we are seeing in the US…

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was not ruling out calling witnesses to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial – but indicated he was in no hurry to seek new evidence either – as lawmakers remain stuck on trial form. by the GOP-controlled Senate.

The chamber voted Wednesday to impeach Trump, who became only the third president in U.S. history to formally be charged with “high crimes and misdemeanors.” But the Senate trial may be held until lawmakers agree on how to proceed. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is seeking witnesses who declined to appear during House committee hearings, including White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

McConnell, who has promised a swift release of the president, has resisted making any guarantees and warned Trump not to seek the witness testimony he wants out of fear of lengthening the trial. Instead, he appears to have secured Republican support for his plans to impose a framework drawn from President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1999.

“We have not excluded witnesses,” McConnell said Monday in an interview with Fox and Friends. “We have said to treat this case as we did with President Clinton. The fair is fair.”

That trial had a 100-0 vote on arrangements that put in place two weeks of presentations and arguments in front of a partisan in which Republicans, who held a majority, called a limited number of witnesses. But Democrats would now need Republican votes to secure the testimony of witnesses – and Republicans believe they have the votes to finally block those requests.

In a letter Monday to all senators, Schumer argued that the circumstances in Trump’s trial are different from that of Clinton, who was blamed after a lengthy independent, independent inquiry into which witnesses had already testified many times under affidavit. Schumer rejected the Clinton model, saying that waiting until presentations ruled on witnesses would “rule out the possibility of obtaining such evidence because it will be too late.”

What we are seeing in the rest of the world…

A Saudi court sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist and critic Jamal Khashoggi, who sounded loud at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul issued an international condemnation and cast a cloud of suspicion on Crown Prince Mohamed under Salman.

Three other people were found guilty by the Riyadh criminal court of covering up the crime and sentenced to a combined prison term of 24 years, according to a statement read by the Saudi Attorney General’s office on state TV.

In all, 11 people were convicted in Saudi Arabia for the killing. The names of those found guilty were not disclosed by the government. Kingdom executions are carried out head-on, sometimes in public. All judgments can be appealed.

A small number of diplomats, including from Turkey, as well as members of the Khashoggi family were allowed to attend nine hearings, though independent media was not banned.

The trial concluded that the killing had not been premeditated, according to Shaalan al-Shaalan, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office. This finding is in line with the official explanation of the Saudi government, which has been disputed by evidence that a team of Saudi agents hit by vehicles was sent to send Khashoggi.

While the case in Saudi Arabia has largely ended, questions continue outside Riyadh about the crown prince’s culpability in the killing.

Amnesty International called the conclusion a “whitening”. Agnes Callamard, who investigated the murder for the United Nations, condemned the trial as a “mockery of justice”, saying, “The fact that the chain of command and the state have not been investigated means that the system that made Jamal possible Khashoggi to be killed has not been affected. “

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 24, 2019.

