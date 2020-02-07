advertisement

Once you have overcome the dramatic climax of last night’s episode, it is time to set our sights firmly on what will happen to the islanders in the future.

Talk about drama last night. Going forward, it looks like a global superstar will join the cast of this year’s Love Island show in South Africa.

This year’s show, like Craig David’s appearance last year, will see Jamaican rapper Sean Paul head to the villa to laugh a lot with the other contestants.

Publishing the news to their official ‘Love Island’ account, Sean Paul sat down to speak briefly to the camera. In the typical Sean Paul style, the rapper said: “Blaze them! … Fresh here in South Africa, ready to take fire directly to the crew of” Love Island “, you know how it goes. Stay tuned man. Boo-wap! “

Yes, @duttypaul is heading to the villa to organize a party like no other! 👏 And don’t worry… we made her say “Jordan and Rebecca” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YB8SwoSivs

– Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 7, 2020

Craig David did a performance in last year’s summer edition of the show, so we’re wondering which of his old catalogs Sean Paul will distribute to this year’s competitors. Will it be an interpretation of “We Be Burnin”, a little “Temperature”, or maybe even a “Mad Love” perhaps? Whatever the track, we are sure there will be a lot of impulses running on the dance floor. And maybe also eyes.

‘Love Island’ continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9 p.m.

