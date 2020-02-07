advertisement

Sean Paul is scheduled to enter Love Island Villa this weekend for a special celebration.

ITV has announced that the international prize-winner at the Grammy Awards Super star travels to South Africa to host a Spotify party for the Islanders.

The multi-platinum singer, writer, producer and performer – who has performed in over 100 countries around the world – has traveled to Cape Town to perform his incredible successes – and the new single “Calling On Me” – at the Islanders .

Fans can check out Sean Paul’s new single on “Sounds of Love Island” playlist for the show available exclusively on Spotify.

Meanwhile, a video was posted showing Sean Paul in the villa’s beach hut.

Yes, @duttypaul is heading to the villa to organize a party like no other! 👏 And don’t worry… we made her say “Jordan and Rebecca” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YB8SwoSivs

– Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 7, 2020

Sean Paul is the last guest of Love Island with past series welcoming Craig David and Mark Wright.

Sean Paul’s entry comes after a tense and dramatic week in the Love Island villa after the resolution of the ultimate relationship test, Casa Amor, so the party will be an opportunity for Islanders to let go of their hair and get moving on the dancefloor.

In Thursday night’s episode, host Laura Whitmore appeared in the villa to announce the end of the twist at Casa Amor.

Laura said to those currently in the main villa, “As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling. Girls, you each have a huge decision to make.

“I will now ask you one by one if you want to stay with your current partner, who has been living at Casa Amor for a few days, or if you want to pull yourself together with one of these boys standing in front of you.”

“The boys also had to make the decision to stay with you or join one of the girls at Casa Amor.”

Laura added, “Remember, Casa Amor is the ultimate test of the relationship. Girls, it’s time to make your decisions and find out what the boys decided to do. “

The fallout from the recoupling will be broadcast in the episode on Friday evening.

Love Island 2020 continues every evening at 9 p.m. on iTV2.

You can watch full episodes on ITV HUb.

