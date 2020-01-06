advertisement

DC Comics’ author and artist, Sean Gordon Murphy, went to Twitter to unveil a brand new Catwoman series and a new design for the character.

Murphy not only unveiled a new design for Catwoman, but also announced that it was the first time that he had drawn the character.

He wrote: “I am doing Catwoman covers for an upcoming series that I plan with the great Blake Northcott. Stay tuned for more details.”

Murphy then described his new Catwoman design, which was inspired by Batman: The Animated Series’ design for the character.

Murphy added, “This is the first time I’ve drawn her. So I customized the TAS version (gray suit) to my taste. Scratches on her mask? Yes please.

Here’s a good look at the cover.

And only for comparison. This is what Catwoman looked like in Batman: The Animated Series.

Blake Northcott agreed to the title font: “I’m officially in love with the whisker brands!”

She added: “It looks INCREDIBLE. I can’t wait to see it painted by Matt Hollingsworth. “

In a separate tweet she wrote: “The cat is out of my pocket: I work for DC Comics!”

She added: “I’m writing a CATWOMAN story that Sean Gordon Murphy wrote (he does the covers too!).

Northcott closed the letter: “2020 will be wild! I can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on … meow. “

Because of the cover, it looks as if the mini-series will bring Selina Kyle from Gotham.

Black panthers or black-coated leopards are typically found in Africa and Asia, while black-coated jaguars are found in Central and South America.

It is also possible that Selina will bring her long-time ally and buddy Holly Robinson with her. It is unclear, but there is a small child who is crouching next to the black panther.

She also appears to be on the run when you see a line of drones in the sky over Selina Kyle, the lights going out to search the ground.

What do you think of a new catwoman series by Sean Gordon Murphy and Blake Northcott? What do you think of this cover and the new design by Catwoman?

