advertisement

Sean Dunne’s recent lawsuit against real estate mogul Sean Dunne is a last-minute attempt to prevent the settlement of his longstanding US bankruptcy proceedings and may violate US law, the trustee said.

“Your client deliberately interferes in the trustee’s attempt to resolve his verdict based on your client’s actual fraud,” wrote the trustee’s lawyer, Timothy Miltenberger, in an angry letter to Mr. Dunnes lawyer, Luke McGrath.

advertisement

The letter was annexed to the trustee’s request to intervene in the case.

Mr. McGrath was not immediately available for comment early Monday.

Late last week, McGrath filed for an injunction in a New York court to block the proceeds of the sale of Walford, Ireland’s most expensive house, from being used to settle Dunne’s bankruptcy.

Mr Dunne claimed that the company, which holds the proceeds of EUR 13.5 million, owes money to a trust for his four sons from his marriage to his ex-wife Gayle Killilea, according to the trustee. The children “are deprived of the benefits they owe” if the funds are used to settle the case, McGrath says in a lawsuit.

Mr Dunne applies for an injunction against his adult son John Dunne from a previous marriage. John Dunne, who lives in New York, is the director of Yesreb, who keeps the funds in an escrow account.

In his application to intervene, the trustee cites Sean Dunnes’ claim that his children owe money on the sale from his second marriage “demonstrably wrong”.

“He” doesn’t “protect his children,” says the file. “He’s bothering the trustee for his personal gain.”

A hearing in this case could take place in a lower Manhattan courtroom on Monday.

In June a jury in New Haven, Connecticut. noted that Sean Dunne had fraudulently transferred millions of assets to Ms. Killilea to protect her from creditors, and asked her to pay the trustee EUR 18.1 million.

John Dunne is also a culprit in the case. The trustee would use the money to pay Sean Dunne’s creditors, including Nama and Ulster Bank, who funded the case.

A judge in the case broke off a hearing on the trustee’s request for prejudice – an order to set aside assets for the payment of the judgment – because “the parties had reached an agreement,” the trustee said.

The trustee cited Sean Dunne’s testimony at last year’s trial as evidence that the 2016 Walford sale funds were never intended to benefit his children with Ms. Killilea. Sean Dunne testified that the sales proceeds belong to his ex-wife on loans granted to Yesreb, according to trustee court records.

Sean Dunne was asked once during the trial whether his four boys owned Yesreb. He replied, “I don’t think so,” as the trustee’s files indicate.

The case has played for years in US bankruptcy and the US District Court in Connecticut. However, Sean Dunne’s lawyer applies for an injunction in a New York court. In his letter, Miltenberger accused him of “gross forum shopping”.

advertisement