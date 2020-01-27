advertisement

The funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister who was one of the architects of the peace process in the north, will take place in Co Armagh on Monday.

The Archbishop of Armagh and the Primate of Ireland, Eamon Martin, will be the main celebrant of the funeral service at the St. James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack near Markethill.

Mr. Mallon, who was 83 years old, died on Friday. He was diagnosed with cancer at the end of last year.

Pastor Michael Woods will celebrate the midday mass. It will be broadcast on RTÉ’s digital NewsNow platform and broadcast live.

The former teacher Mallon served as deputy chairman of the SDLP from 1979 to 2001 and as a deputy for Newry and Armagh from 1983 to 2005. The chief negotiator of the SDLP during the talks leading up to the signing of the Belfast Agreement was Northern Ireland’s first deputy minister from 1998 to 2001.

As a Catholic from a predominantly Protestant area in the south of Armagh, he was known for speaking out against violence from all sides during the riots, often at high personal costs. He suffered threats, intimidation, and physical attacks on himself, his family, and his home.

“Deeply good man”

Among those who pay tribute to Mr. Mallon after Friday’s death announcement was former US President Bill Clinton, who called him “a hero of the peace process and profoundly good people.”

Mr. Mallon was “a teacher in practice and at heart. The lessons from his life and the power of his example are more important today than ever before.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunity to have known him and worked closely with him.”

President Michael D. Higgins said Mr. Mallon was a politician and activist of “unmatched courage, courtesy, and fairness.”

He said that few people had had a greater impact on the peace process than Mr. Mallon, who was “a formidable opponent and a stubborn negotiator in word and deed, but always honest and honorable.”

“Huge strength”

Former SDLP leader John Hume and his wife Pat said in a statement that the story will remember Mr. Mallon as “one of the great Irish patriots and peacemakers”.

“He was a man of great strength and courage who had spent years fighting for justice, peace and reconciliation with John on this island.”

Condolence books were opened in Belfast and Derry, in which SDLP leader Colum Eastwood wrote: “They planted the trees. Now it’s up to us. “

Actress Sharon Stone was among the first to sign the book of condolences in Belfast. She described Mr. Mallon as “a legend, a real warrior of peace”. She wrote: “With respect and admiration.”

