It was a disappointing Sunday afternoon for Everton when they suffered a 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup against city rivals Liverpool in Anfield. A Curtis Jones miracle strike proved crucial and the frustration for Carlo Ancelotti’s team was evident when the players exchanged words with the spectators after the game.

The footage was taken after a disgruntled Mason Holgate and Seamus Coleman match as they walked down the tunnel. The duo can be seen in heated discussions with an unknown member of the crowd.

Everton players showed more battle in the tunnel than on the field!

Coleman was replaced by Moise Kean shortly after the hour. He was honest in his assessment of the club’s season so far and recently asked her to start a silverware challenge under a “world-class manager” like Ancelotti.

For his part, the newly hired boss was not impressed by the overall performance.

“I’m not used to talking to the players after the game, but I’ll talk to them about it,” he said after the game.

“I think we couldn’t keep the right ideas on the pitch in the second half, as we did in the first half when we had a chance to score. The fact that we were in the first half didn’t score, had an impact on the result. ” Performance in the second half that wasn’t good enough. “

