A seal died of a blood infection that occurred when rescuing 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand.

According to an announcement on the Thai seal’s Facebook page, Sergeant Bayroot Pakbara received first class treatment, but his condition worsened after the infection spread in his blood.

He is the second marine diver to be killed in the sensational operation in which the boys and trainer were pulled from inside the northern cave complex where they were trapped for two weeks in June and July last year.

Lieutenant Commander Saman Gunan died on July 6, 2018 while refilling oxygen tanks.

According to the Bangkok Post, Mr. Pakbara was buried on Friday in the Talosai mosque in the southern province of Satun.

Local media quoted his mother as saying that her son had been in the hospital since the cave was rescued and has left it.

The boys and their trainer entered the Tham Luang cave complex after soccer training and were quickly trapped by rising floods.

Despite a massive search, the boys spent nine nights in the cave before being discovered by an experienced diver.

A team of experienced divers led each boy out of the cave on special stretchers.

The operation required placing oxygen canisters along the path where the divers maneuvered dark, narrow and winding passages with muddy water and strong currents. – PA

