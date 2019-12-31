advertisement

Mychal Kendricks will miss the season behind the Seattle Seahawks’ team-mate after tearing his ACL in the team’s regular season finale, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Kendricks suffered the injury after making a settlement on a 49-yard reception by Kyle Juszczyk during the third quarter of Sunday’s 26-21 loss to the 49ers.

The 29-year-old Kendricks recorded 71 touchdowns, three sacks and one interception in 14 games this season for the Seahawks, who will visit his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for Sunday’s meeting with the NFC Wild Cards.

Third-round rookie pick Cody Barton is expected to take on an increased workload in place of Kendricks.

A second-round pick in 2012, Kendricks spent his first six seasons with the Eagles and helped them defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

In 103 career games (91 starts), Kendricks has 549 interceptions, 19 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions.

