One of the things that has distinguished people and primates from other groups in the animal kingdom is the use of tools. Other types have been observed with the help of tools, but not many, and it is always exciting to discover that a species controls the art of using a type of tool.

Now researchers from Oxford University and the South Icelandic Nature Center claim that they have concrete evidence that seabirds – particularly puffins – are indeed tool users. The work was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Some species of birds are known to use tools for different purposes. In particular, crows have shown that they understand the use of tools to accomplish a task. This new study is the first to show that the same applies to seabirds.

When studying the puffins on Grimsey Island, the researchers saw puffins with sticks for a very specific purpose: scratching themselves. As the researchers explain, the puffins on the island often have to deal with parasites on the outside of their bodies, potentially causing discomfort. At least some of the birds seem to have found a solution to this unfortunate problem, and they have been observed using sticks to scratch hard-to-reach parts of their body.

It is an interesting discovery, especially because seabirds such as puffins usually have smaller, less complex brains than those of other birds that use tools, such as crows. The researchers saw puffins in this way with chopsticks at two separate locations, suggesting that it was not an isolated development or random opportunity. Puffins seem to be comfortable with tools.

