The BC Cup season did not start well for Sea to Sky Nordics biathlete Sean Benson.

It wasn’t his intention to finish on the podium in both races in December, but Benson recovered on January 25th and 26th in the second competition of the season in Prince George, winning both the individual and individual senior pursuit races.

On the first day of the competition, the individual competition, Benson achieved his best shooting range after 17 of 20 goals in a race with four clips.

“My speed was back to normal and it felt very strong,” he said. “Everything went fine.

“[In the first race] I got a sixth and a ninth place and I felt very slow on my skis … In this race I thought:” Just drive your heart out. Whatever happens. “

Benson was not only sick but also had some problems when his season at Sovereign Lake started on the wrong foot.

“It was probably mostly organization. I had everything ready. In the last race there were a few cases where I forgot things in the house so I was nervous,” he said.

Benson stated that he preferred the single event to the chase because the racers start every 30 seconds, which gives him a little loneliness and the ability to focus only on himself.

“There’s more in the air where you are so you don’t run from head to head. You can think about your own race and you don’t have to think about anyone else,” he said. “On the second day [in the chase] you start where you left off the day before, so I started first. You have more pressure on yourself to do it well.”

Several other Sea to Sky Nordics athletes shone in Prince George when the club won a total of nine medals.

In the individual race, Trevor Schick and Jasper Fleming finished second and third to secure the podium for Benson, while Taylor Fulton finished third among the older girls. Sophie Hill and Sierra Pochay-McBain did well fourth and sixth respectively. In the juniors, Graham Benson was third among the boys, team-mate Lucas Gitt was fourth, while Sophie Firth was eighth.

In the pursuit, Pochay-McBain and Hill won medals and finished second and third among the older girls, while Fulton finished sixth. In the older boys, Schick and Fleming were fifth and seventh. On the junior side, Graham Benson was again third among the boys, while Firth finished seventh in the girls’ race.

Benson’s season culminates in the Canadian biathlon championship in Valcartier, Que. from March 16 to 22.

Benson finished fifth in the individual competition when the national team competed in the Whistler Olympic Park in 2019, and is aiming for the podium for the senior boys this time.

“A podium would be great,” he said. “I hope to get closer to the podium, but I don’t want to hex it.”

Ultimately, Benson hopes to step onto the international stage.

Benson feels that, given the current World Youth / Junior Championships and some athletes against whom he has fought hard, he is not far from this goal.

“They either trained in Whistler or drove in the BC Cups,” he said. “[Cole Bender] went to the same development camp as I did. He raced in the same races as I did. It seems to be achievable.”

