The Sea to Sky Gondola will reopen with a ceremony and celebrations on Valentine’s Day.

“Our great team has taken up the challenge and has done everything possible to get us up and running again as quickly as possible so we can reconnect people with the nature and beauty of Squamish,” said Kirby Brown, General of Sea to Sky Gondola Manager, in a press release.

“Our community stood at the gondola and has shown us overwhelming support, confidence and love over the past six months. We are very grateful for that.”

After more than six months of closure due to a sabotage that cut the tourist attraction cable, the gondola will be back in operation on February 14th. The RCMP continues to investigate the case.

“The fact that the main train cable has been completely cut and still is shocking, and the investigation with the RCMP is ongoing. However, we want our guests to know that they can go to the cable car with total confidence to the summit of the sea, ”says Brown. “Our logs would never run the line if the cable and security measures installed were damaged, as the incident would ensure the safety of the gondola and protect it from other criminal activities.”

30 new cabins were installed on the new main pull rope, which arrived from Switzerland at the end of October.

A top-class opening ceremony will usher in a day of summit celebrations.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

9:00 AM – Arrive at the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish and pick up tickets at the Guest Relations counter if you’d like to drive to the summit on the base of the gondola after the presentation.

9:15 a.m. – A short presentation and greeting from Sea to Sky Gondola and regional dignitaries begins

9:15 a.m. – Welcome by Kirby Brown, General Manager and partner of Sea to Sky Gondola

9:25 am – Official welcome of the First Nations

9:30 a.m. – Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture

9:35 am – Squamish Mayor, Karen Elliott

9:40 am – The presentation in the base area closes and guests are welcome to ride the gondola

10:15 am – Enjoy the summit celebrations all day with the general public

