advertisement

The gondola from the sea to the sky is reopening in a month, just over half a year since operations ceased when someone cut the gondola rope.

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, guests can drive to the Summit Lodge in 30 new cabins, which is 885 meters above the base of operations.

Kirby Brown, General Manager of Sea to Sky Gondola, says new security measures are also being taken.

advertisement

While Brown was advised not to go into detail about their security measures, he said they were “robust.”

“The stuff we’ve already put in and we’re working on is absolutely state of the art,” said Brown. “Part of it was not available to the consumer market last year. It is a massive investment in the ongoing safety of the elevator.”

With the new cabins there is a new 4.4 kilometer route. Technical Security BC will conduct a security inspection in early February. In the meantime, the RCMP investigation is ongoing into who cut down the gondola on August 10th.

For those who may be reluctant to ride the gondola again because the perpetrator has yet to be arrested, Brown said these feelings are natural.

“People are very safe in these elevators,” he said. “There are many thousands of them worldwide. This is a unique event and although we have not yet identified the person, the deterrents we have in place and the security system that we have installed and that we will continue to update will move us to do so.” the safest elevator system ever. “

The gondola goes into operation months earlier than planned.

“We are opening earlier than expected and the task was huge,” Brown said in a press release.

“We are so excited that we can carry our passport holders and guests up the mountain with a brand new cable in brand new cabins on Valentine’s Day, February 14th 2020. Our community stood at the gondola and showed us overwhelming support, trust and love in the past six months, and we’re so grateful for that.

“Our industrial partners were there at every turn, from support in cleaning up and determining requirements to delivering important components without notice.” Our great team took up the challenge and did everything possible to get us back on track. We run as soon as possible so that we can reconnect people with the nature and beauty of Squamish. “

If you have a keen eye, you can also notice the new traces and foundations for the sky spiral. Brown said visitors could see the new building over Panorama Ridge in May or June.

“We continued with this project as part of our desire to reopen Squamish and the sound and to offer something fresh and new as well as a whole new perspective. We expect the spiral itself – this [30 meter] way to heaven – “Will be ready by midsummer,” Brown said in an interview with The boss.

The company has also updated the website for the gondola, Brown said.

Brown also said more than 70 core employees have been detained since the August 10 incident. Now that the missions are ready to start, a recruiting fair for locals will take place on January 17 and 18 in the Squamish Adventure Center. Brown said the hiring would be for full-time and part-time jobs, adding that there was hope that former employees would return to the gondola while realizing that many of the seasonal workers were likely to have moved on. He added that they also hope to see new local faces.

For the opening day, Brown said there would be a few treats and surprises, especially as it will be on Valentine’s Day. The gondola will issue coupons to share love with Squamish and thank the community for their continued support.

A version of this story originally appeared here.

advertisement