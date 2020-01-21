advertisement

Fishing guide around the Sea to Sky differ in the exact scope and causes of the problem, but they do agree on one point: 2019 was largely a bad year for the Pacific salmon.

Jon Moon of Art of Angling Fishing Guides said he was motivated to raise the alarm after a particularly bad season.

“As a fishing guide, I’ve seen a massive decline in the past 20 years,” he said. “And that’s not just me saying, it’s fishermen I meet on the rivers, other guides in town, and I would really like to put it in the foreground. I think it would have been the biggest election problem for voters It is the backbone of the health of the Pacific coast. “

advertisement

Logan Wilkins of the Trout Country Fishing Guides agreed, saying, “We have seen declines across the board in most species.” He highlighted the return of last year as “incredibly bleak”.

Pemberton Fish Finders’ Brad Knowles, who runs from Vancouver to Bute Inlet and inland to Fraser, said this year’s Sockeye run to the Birkenhead River was worrying, while the Coho and Chinook numbers looked “okay” ,

“I think there were only maybe 8,000 fish, which is a very, very low return,” he said.

This summer, federal fisheries experts painted a worrying picture of the challenges facing Pacific salmon and highlighted climate change as the primary culprit.

In a report published by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) this summer, air and water temperatures in B.C. and Yukon continue to rise as changing rainfall patterns change freshwater habitats. These effects were only exacerbated by landscape-changing human activities, the report said.

“There is no question that climate change has a significant impact on our salmon,” said Fisheries Secretary Jonathan Wilkinson at a press conference in Vancouver in August. “These declines not only have a direct impact on our ecosystems and the health of our environment, but also a serious impact on the health of our economy.”

In particular, the number of bobcats was not promising as the DFO adjusted the expected return of the species to the Fraser River from an earlier projection of nearly 5 million to more than 600,000.

Twelve out of 13 Fraser River Chinook populations were also recommended for protection under the Species at Risk Act, and a landslide along the same river blocked the migration route of millions of salmon and led to criticism of the provincial government’s response.

Last month, the Tsilhqot’in Nation at Williams Lake made a statement on the “escalating crisis” along the Fraser and warned that the DFO would not perform the required work during the low water winter season, including drilling and drilling. Blasting could have an impact to be catastrophic on the Salmon Run 2020.

Earlier this week, Ottawa Peter Kiewit Sons ULC placed an order for $ 17.6 million to work on the landslide near Big Bar. Minister of Fisheries Bernadette Jordan said in a statement that she intended to visit the site, and announced the next steps to protect the long-term sustainability of key Pacific salmon runs, which experts have warned could slip out of existence due to slipping.

Among the fishing guides

Pique There was little agreement on the main factors contributing to the decline of certain species. These included habitat destruction, commercial overfishing, spread of disease in Chinook through open net farming, overfishing and the increasing fish killing rates of BC Hydro roasts listed as possible factors.

“The reality is that things are the way they are today. Nobody really knows why, and everyone jumps to conclusions, but nothing is scientifically based. When DFO makes its decisions, it just seems as if they are . ” jump in moods, “said Knowles.

“A lot of people understand different things: commercial fishing, Atlantic salmon, nets in the Pacific. But the reality is that I think the rehabilitation and conservation efforts haven’t really done enough.”

,

advertisement