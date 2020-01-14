advertisement

(Paul Bride / SeatoSky)

Sea Gondola in the Sky to reopen on Valentine’s Day after vandalism closed

The cable carrying the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

The Sea-to-Sky Gondola is set to reopen in February after vandalism forced operators to shut down last summer.

The cable carrying the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August, sending 30 cabs falling to the ground. Although no one was injured in the incident, repair costs were estimated to be in the millions.

In a Tuesday update, operators said work on rebuilding the gondola line, including a new 4.4km long main shipment cable sent from Switzerland, 30 new cabins and a security system, would be completed in a timely manner. for the gondola to open on February 14th. , just in time for the long Family Day weekend.

“The fact that the main transport cable was completely cut off was, and still is, shocking, and the investigation with the RCMP is continuing,” general manager Kirby Brown said.

However, Brown said the new security measures would ensure that “the gondola is safe and protected from any other criminal activity.”

