The triple gold medalists of the Southeast Asian Games Sean Aranar and Ana Nualla will set up a one-month camp in Europe to prepare for the World Dancesport Federation World Championships Standard Competition for Adults on November 21 in Vienna.

“We are currently completing our training camp and are considering Lithuania, Germany or Italy. It will certainly help us if we take part in various tournaments before the World Championships, ”said Aranar.

Nualla and Aranar, who ranked 103rd out of 300 dance pairs in the world, took gold medals at the Vienna Waltz, Tango and five dance-mixed events at SEA Games last month in Angeles City, Pampanga ,

“The level of competition in Europe is very high. That will prepare us for a good start to the tournament, ”said Nualla.

The couple attributed the victory of the SEA Games to the training camp in Lithuania a month before the SEA Games under the famous coaches Donatas Vezelis and Lina Chatkeviciute.

Together with Aranar and Nualla, Michael Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo are in the camp for the World Cup, who won the SEA Games gold medals at the Single Dance Paso Doble and Latin Dance events.

Aranar and Nualla also won the Amateur Standard A Open at the Giai Vo Dich KVTT DanceSport Cup Invitational Open in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam on December 22, while Marquez and Sabalo took the gold medal at the Latin A event.

The national dance team won 10 gold medals at the SEA Games, the second most successful national sports association after the Filipino Arnis squad.

