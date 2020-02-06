advertisement

According to a report released on February 5 by Sheila Malcolmson, the parliamentary environment minister, the abandoned ships and sea debris will be cleaned up by B.C. ensure effective cooperation on the coast.

Participants in the consultation, who met with Malcolmson, suggested that the province support the development of ship demolition and recycling companies in coastal communities and the improvement of recycling and waste disposal options for plastics and batteries in small craft ports; more ways to dispose of equipment on beaches; and more opportunities for fishermen who have found lost material off the coast to dispose of or recycle it.

Participants also suggested funding the province for handling difficult-to-recycle materials and exploring new technologies and new uses for these materials.

The deposit proposals from the fisheries included collateral to cover remediation costs for aquaculture property, a tax or deposit for aquaculture equipment, fines for abandoned ships, and an additional tax for marine fuel sold in Canada.

Participants also discussed the idea of ​​a boat that complies with BC’s Cash for Clunker program so owners can dispose of unwanted ships. Malcolmson said an estimated 1,400 boats contaminate BC’s coastlines.

It has also been proposed to change the way ships are licensed, as well as managing waste at source, rather than becoming a maritime problem.

“To get to the bottom of the problem with marine plastics and waste, several groups recommended discontinuing the use of single-use plastics, increasing the recycling rate of materials, and banning the use of certain materials such as polystyrene in the environment.” BC have heard of marine debris, “report said.

In order to deal with the environment, groups proposed stronger government cooperation, including federal agencies, provincial agencies, First Nations organizations, municipalities and regional districts.

“As a first step, some groups recommended developing a coastal strategy or a strategy for the Salish Sea,” the report said. “Such a strategy could include marine zone plans analogous to land use plans and be implemented through supporting laws.”

Malcolmson said the next step is to develop recommendations for the Minister for the Environment and Climate Protection, George Heyman. She added that some recommendations will be out of office while Ottawa treats others better. In the latter case, she explained, it was important for B.C. Not to duplicate federal initiatives.

According to Malcolmson, Heyman’s ministry has also worked on nationwide plastic problems.

More than 50 government, community, first nation and business organizations were involved in the consultations.

