Is the state of San Diego unbeaten? This is one of several questions asked by Busting Brackets in the NCAA basketball roundtable.

Hoping to be a weekly event, we’re hosting an NCAA basketball roundtable here at Busting Brackets. Some of our talented writers discuss some of the most remarkable events of the past week and look forward to the next few days. Here are the contributors to this series of questions:

Brian Rauf – @ brauf33

Anthony Brown – @ABrownSports

Connor Hope – @CondorianFM

Ben Andreatta – @BennyAnTheJetss

Matthew Travis – @ mjtrav627

1. How many losses does the state of San Diego have before the NCAA tournament?

brown

I think San Diego State could have two or three losses when the regular season ends. From what I’ve seen in the last five games. You have really good ball movements; You hit the ball well inside and have the third-best three-point shooting percentage at the Mountain West conference (37 percent). Malachi Flynn and Yanni Wetzell can ball. I like the way they play for the Aztecs. As for the best chance of loss, I want UNLV, Nevada, or Boise State to do it.

Andreatta

I think they will drop at least one potentially two. Listen, the state of San Diego has a team as dominant as anyone else in the country, but it is so difficult to win every game for yourself, especially against teams that you know are better than. I think if or when the Aztecs finally drop a conference game, it will be because they just haven’t really turned up. Malachi Flynn looks like an all-American right now and the Aztecs are dangerous. If the state of San Diego can do its best in every game, it should take part in the tournament without defeat.

Rauf

I give them two, which may be enough to earn a seed (though I think they would be satisfied with the two seeds in the west). They have three games at UNLV, at home in New Mexico and against the state of Utah, and I think they lose one of those games. I also think that at some point they will lose someone else just because of an off-game game because they happen.

Travis

Two to three against whom they lose are a mystery to me, but I don’t see them with less than two defeats from the season. I think three is a decent number, they play twice in Utah, which could be a trap, Nevada could be sneaky, and I could also see Boise State give them a good game.

To hope

I come to a point where my confidence in an undefeated SDSU season is almost 100%. They’ve already left the game that was believed to be their toughest at the conference, and their defense is getting better as the season progresses. With that said, I will say that if they take part in the NCAA tournament, they will be defeated. I see street games against Boise State and Nevada as possible candidates for this defeat in February. However, if they win a few more games than they have since losing to the state of San Jose, I’m more inclined to speak of zero losses.

