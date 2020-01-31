advertisement

A police officer looks at a crime scene. South Carolina was voted the sixth-worst state for domestic violence killings in 2019, with a 1.5-fold homicide rate across the state. (Nick Papantonis / WPDE)

By: Nicholas Papantonis

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) – People accused of domestic violence could monitor their whereabouts until they are brought to justice when a bill is signed.

H3708 would allow judges to equip men and women with an ankle monitor or other GPS tracking device instead of connecting or keeping them behind bars.

However, the monitors offer an additional function: they automatically warn a victim if the attacker is at a certain distance from them. A judge would determine the exact distance.

The proposal demands that surveillance be paid for suspects who are financially well off. It could be used instead of a money loan for less wealthy people.

“It’s just incredible some things I’ve seen during my law enforcement career,” said freshly legislated William Bailey (R-Little River), recalling a case where someone was killed after his spouse went after him sneaked home after his release.

The former North Myrtle Beach chief of police said he could finally solve a longstanding problem after voting in Colombia.

“I think (legislators) see this as a really great opportunity to do something great for this state and for victims of domestic violence,” he said.

Domestic violence is an important issue in South Carolina. It was ranked the sixth worst federal state for homicide homicides last year, with a homicide rate 1.5 times the national average.

One such victim, Nina Tamara Edwards, was shot and killed in the McLeod Medical Plaza parking lot by her estranged husband in Florence County in December 2018. Police said the husband killed himself shortly afterwards.

In the past two days, eight people have been sent to Horry County’s J. Reuben Long Detention Center for domestic violence, including a man accused of holding a gun to a woman in Myrtle Beach.

Domestic violence advocates said they support the measure as a step in the right direction, but some were dissatisfied that it did not take into account the fact that Horry County still does not have a home for domestic violence.

Several indicated that their top priority was to facilitate access to education for potential victims and suspects. They said that people need to be taught about acceptable behavior at home, but also need to understand the legal process after someone has chosen 9-1-1.

Patty Fine, the lawyer for the longtime victim, said it was impossible for some victims to stay away from their perpetrator and call them to remove orders without contact the day after a bond hearing.

“Depending on how a person is controlled, it can sometimes be difficult for the other party to access what they need without having access,” Transport said, unless the victim drops the trial.

Bailey said he hoped his bill would go over to other items to follow this year, noting the need for shelter.

“I and the other delegation members have already tried to put the bug in the ears of the Ways and Means Committee people (to fund a shelter in Horry County),” he said.

