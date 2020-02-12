advertisement

Screwfix stores in Leicester sell dust masks amid fears of coronavirus in the UK.

Stores at Ulverscroft Road, Freemans Common and Thurmaston sold one of the cheapest masks offered by the company.

Disposable Flexinet JSP masks currently sell for £ 2.99 on the store’s website and have the most reviews.

The nearest store available to purchase the mask is Broughton Astley with 30 available to pick up at the store.

Another mask, the Delta Plus Foldable Valved Mask, is also sold in all Leicester stores. This mask retails for £ 21.99.

Screwfix has confirmed that it is restricting the sale of face masks

However, a source told LeicestershireLive that they had tried to buy masks at the Broughton Astley store, but were limited in the number of masks they could sell.

A Screwfix spokesperson told LeicestershireLive that they prohibit people from buying face masks in bulk across the country.

They added: “We give priority to our professional customers so that they can buy masks to protect themselves from dust while working on site.

“Screwfix is ​​a retailer, not a wholesale operator. We will not be selling wholesale quantities.”

Social media also claims that stores across the country limit the number of masks sold to the public.

Grant Moreton said, “I went to @Screwfix to get a dust mask for work and they were all sold out. I asked one of the workers and he said it was because of the #coronavirus. “

Graham Creesborough said: “Why can’t we buy FACE MASKS in the UK? I’ve tried 5 different chemists and all of them say they can’t buy supplies?”

While Nicola Raistrick said that Screwfix “limits the number of people who can buy”.

Nathan Evans of Wrexham added: “Shortage of dust mask in the Screwfix Trafford park because a guy just bought all the stock.”

