advertisement

Screen Talk, Episode 275: It’s a busy January and there will be plenty to do. But what does the big picture look like?

George Frey / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

January 2020 may be the busiest month for the film industry lately, thanks to a short Oscar season and changing Sundance dates that cause stress at both ends. While the price talk continues to revolve around a very unpredictable best-picture race, Sundance brings with it a fair share of questions that affect the market. (Documentaries have a good chance of highlighting more than narratives.)

advertisement

But how about this Oscar race? The big SAG victory for “Parasite” last weekend suggests that the dynamic for Bong Joon Ho’s dark crowd puller is constant. But where is “1917”? Following this week’s Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss the “parasite” factor and the changing nature of the Sundance landscape, both of which offer interesting insights into the situation in the film business. Related News: Sundance attendees are invited to attend a special live recording by Screen Talk at Canada Goose Base Camp on 558 Main Street this Monday, January 27, at 1:00 p.m. MST.

Listen to the whole episode.

Screen Talk is available in iTunes, Stitcher and Soundcloud. You can subscribe Here or about RSS, Share your feedback Thompson and Kohn on twitter or sound off in the comments. Search past rates HereWatch the show on iTunes and let us know if you want the hosts to address certain issues in the upcoming issues of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire podcasts on iTunes right here.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement