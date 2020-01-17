advertisement

The race got tighter this week – but that doesn’t make it easier. predict the result.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

The shortest Oscar race in history became much tighter on Monday morning with the announcement of the 2020 nominations. At the same time, many of the largest categories are suddenly more difficult to name than ever before. The best picture race could look like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (above) against “Parasite” – but Quentin Tarantino’s nostalgic romp lacked a much-needed nomination for the editorial team, and “Parasite” has to overcome the voters’ decision alone to the Best International Feature category. But does all this really give “1917” new momentum? In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson from IndieWire discuss these and other questions while discussing the most frustrating outcome of this year’s nominations – the absence of filmmakers in the “Best Director” category.

