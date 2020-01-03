advertisement

Screen Talk, Episode 273: Several surprising developments at the box office during the holidays raise great questions about how this short award ceremony season will continue.

When a large part of the world went on vacation at the end of 2019, the films were waiting for them. The performance of several highly anticipated December releases tells a compelling story. Yes, of course “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” reached a gross value of $ 400 million at the beginning of the year. But the box office successes went far beyond that. Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” performed well, as did “Uncut Gems” – a film no one suspected of a safe commercial bet. What do these developments mean for the coming weeks when the shortest Oscar race in history goes into its final chapters?

These are some of the topics at the center of this week’s screen talk, the first installment of 2020. Co-moderators Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also speculate about how the streaming wars at the festivals will evolve over the coming months, and discuss some of the films they’ve seen in their spare time.

