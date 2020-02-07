advertisement

Screen Talk, Episode 178: There are many possible outcomes on Sunday, but each category has a few strong options.

Every award ceremony season is associated with months of hectic campaigns, exhausted talents and fearful industry experts who hurry to their destination. This year’s Oscar race has exacerbated these traditions with the shortest season ever, but the ceremony on Sunday is particularly fascinating because it is also very difficult to name. The best picture race seems to be a showdown between “1917” and “Parasite”, although nobody knows exactly which one has the upper hand. However, the “Best Picture” category is not the only question mark.

This year is a difficult task in several large categories, including short films and visual effects. In this week’s Screen Talk episode, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson go through the individual categories and make some predictions (and some wishes). For more information on the state of the race, see Thompson’s final forecast story.

