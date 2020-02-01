advertisement

Screen Talk, episode 177: While the awards season was in Sundance, the festival itself didn’t produce many potential candidates for the coming year.

When the Oscar season hit the mark, the film industry was temporarily distracted by Park City. This year’s Sundance Film Festival was crowded with the shortest award-winning race of all time and offered the opportunity to view a whole host of new films looking for a distribution. But were there future Oscar nominees among them? Last year’s lineup included several competitors, from “American Factory” to “Honeyland”, as well as hopefuls who did not manage the cut like “The Farewell”. So far, the 2020 edition of the festival has brought few surefire bets – except when it comes to documentaries.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn gives an insight into some of the festival’s highlights, while Anne Thompson reports on developments in the award season during his absence and what to expect in the days before Tuesday’s voting closes.

