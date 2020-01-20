advertisement

The Screen Actors Guild Awards put a lot for your money into a ceremony that lasted just over two hours. But what would you say if I told you that some of the best moments of the evening were beyond the scope of broadcast television?

So that you don’t lose sleep over all these hidden (uncut) gemstones, trust that the best of the best have been put together for your information.

Courtney B. Vance and Jeffrey Katzenberg: Dynamic duo

In the moments before the ceremony began, Courtney B. Vance, President of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, came on stage to receive support for a new $ 1.5 million initiative to help the organization. The foundation is a philanthropic nonprofit organization dedicated to providing public support programs, including an award-winning literacy program for children, and providing emergency relief to guild members.

advertisement

Vance’s passionate appearance centered on the announcement that Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg had pledged a donation of $ 250,000 to kick off the campaign. To take full advantage of the Katzenbergs’ generous offer, Vance encouraged all 250 nominated actors at the ceremony to donate $ 1,000, and even went so far as to put his money where his mouth was and took out his own donation check.

connected

connected

Vance and Katzenberg (co-founders of DreamWorks) later went backstage to talk about the importance of the foundation to the entire community. Aside from jokes, Katzenberg shared a nugget of philanthropic philosophy worth hearing: “You haven’t learned to live unless you have learned to give.”

Faceless Sass

One of the more appealing aspects of the evening was that the announcer of the night, Melissa Disney, went a little off-guard as she tried to (probably) tame drunk actors like so many cats during commercial breaks.

As the moments passed and it became increasingly clear that the show would run for the scheduled two hours, the announcer advised the ballroom to watch the countdown clock and added that it was “pretty sure you could see it.” “in the flat sarcastic tone of one parent unsuccessfully trying to take her children to school in the car.

She also advised the winners to start speaking as soon as the intended speaker reached the microphone. “If you haven’t selected anyone, now is a good time to do it,” she swayed.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Tabloid fodder

Yes, you saw longtime exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt win the SAG Awards, but you didn’t see them meet backstage.

It is strange whether this information is exciting for you. You could be too invested in these people.

Joaquin Phoenix effect

The sophisticated Thespian, inspired dancer and lifelong vegan Joaquin Phoenix can add another feather to his cap: influencer. Earlier this month, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association opted for exclusively vegan food at the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild decided to follow suit.

While both organizations cited environmental issues in their decisions – climate change for the former and sustainable practices for the latter – it seems justified to say that at some point the pioneer of the best actors was considered.

Everyone clapped

It’s easy to forget that entertainment journalists often get into their careers because they are obsessed with entertainment. And while it’s cool not to take care of most of it, especially when everyone is working hard for an awards ceremony in the media room, the facade collapsed completely when “Parasite” won the best ensemble. Whether it was that people were satisfied or surprised, or just happy that the best picture race is not a deal, the reaction was pure.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement