SCRANTON, Pa. – The city will not change the way it collects landfills this year as originally planned.

Under the former administration of Mayor Evans, the city planned to make the landfill contribution to the property tax account, in the hope of increasing the collection.

As a result, the city was planning to reduce the fee by $ 50.

But Mayor Paige Cognetti said the city doesn’t have enough time to organize all the information before the tax office prints property taxes within a few weeks.

“Adding the garbage contribution to your property bill is a kind of ambitious business that we will be working on this year, along with a whole range of tax reform issues,” said Mayor Cognetti. “We really want to look at the entire tax structure, at all reimbursements, how else can we charge this to increase the collection? If we increase the collection, we can reduce the costs, that is the ultimate goal.”>

Cognetti says it is still a priority to pay the garbage tax to the property tax and they will investigate the change over time for 2021.

