SCRANTON, Pa. – An animal shelter in Lackawanna County says it uses its rescue vehicles almost every day to save animals.

Now Toyota from Scranton, a car dealer on North Main Avenue, is doing something big for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Lackawanna County.

“I mean, we were ecstatic. It is beautiful. Words cannot describe how happy we are, “said Ashley Wolo, executive director of Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Toyota of Scranton presented a 2018 RAV4 to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, a rescue for pets in South Abington Township. The car will be used to rescue and transport animals in risky situations.

“The support of the community is the greatest. To have someone like Toyota, a company like Toyota to support Griffin Pond, it’s really great and we are so thankful for the support we get from them, “Wolo said.

Griffin Pond employees say that the older rescue vehicle is often out of service and far too expensive to repair. The RAV4 becomes a member of one of Toyota van Scranton last year.

“Something new, receiving bigger, it’s just a blessing. It is not only safer for the animals, but also for our employees and volunteers, so that was definitely the best thing. “

Griffin Pond employees say they use the rescue vehicles five out of seven days a week and, due to the nature of the rescue, sometimes have to use more than one car at a time.

“Just having it there, knowing that this is being done, even though we are not doing it personally, knowing that the vehicles are available for animal rescue, are always heartbreaking stories. Hopefully this will help them a bit, ”said Pat Rogers, Toyota CFO of Scranton.

