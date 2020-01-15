advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – The sound of the construction paves the way for the sound of the summer to return to the west side of Scranton, something that has been missing in this area since the Novembrino swimming pool complex closed in 2011 after years of decline.

In 2016 it was announced that the place would reopen as a splash pad and recreation area and the construction work is finally underway.

“I see neighbors coming to me and they ask me when it opens and they are all excited about it. I think everyone is. Many children will have a lot of fun here. I wish I had this when I was young, You know, we had a snake in the back yard. That’s all we had, “said Don Scartelli of Scartelli Contractors.

The Novembrino complex is named after Richard Novembrino, a city controller in the late 1980s. His wife Rose took over the job after his death and she was a strong supporter of the splash cushion.

“I know Mrs. Novembrino was happy to see this happen, and she died briefly, which was very sad. I had known her for a long time. I wish she could have seen it. Every time I saw her at the town hall, she would ask me about it I said, “We are coming, we are coming,” Scartelli said.

Although it does not look like this now, it would soon be over for residents who have been waiting for almost 10 years for this splash park to open. Employees tell us that the splashpad can be used this summer.

Penelope Gaughan works in Catalano, just a few steps from the Novembrino complex. She hopes that the new splash park will have as many happy memories as the old swimming pool.

“Years ago the kids came up while they were swimming when they were hungry during lunch and stopped for a hoagie or a drink or a snack. And it was really fun. It was fun in the summer when they walked around or even the lifeguards. It really brought some action on the street and it was nice to see, “Gaughan said.

Construction would not start until the spring, but with the mild temperatures we had, the employees decided to jump on it.

Western siders say that summers cannot get to the splashpad quickly enough.

