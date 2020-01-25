advertisement

It is Suits & Sneakers week for Coaches versus Cancer or NEPA. It is a meaningful week for the local high school basketball community, but it is especially useful this year for the Scranton Prep girls’ team.

That’s because one of their players is fighting the disease. Grace Stampien was diagnosed with leukemia during the district tournament last season. The Prep senior is still continuing with chemotherapy. Stampien was good enough to attend a few games of her team this season, but is not as present as she would like to be.

The classics have dedicated this year to Stampien and that inspiration, along with their talent, goes a long way. The classics are a perfect 16-0 so far – our number one team in our Super 16 Countdown.

“This race means so much to us this week because it has affected our team,” said Scranton Prep junior guard Rachel Rose. “Grace – we think of her every day in practice and we know she would kill to be here with us and so it just means so much to us.”

“We know she’s having a hard time right now,” added Scranton Prep junior guard Cecelia Collins. “We just want to do what we can – always play for her and we know she would like to be here. So we definitely play for her.”

“We found out last year, just before the district final, that Grace Stampien had leukemia,” said Scranton Prep Girls Basketball Coach Bob Beviglia. “As a group, they devote themselves to playing for her and she is our family and we take care of our family and they play for her. I think they understand more than anything else, Grace would hope she could be here with us We want her back with us as soon as possible to get her, but this group understands that basketball is a part of their lives, but health is really the most important thing, certainly. I told them just before they came out that they have to pray for Grace and for her to get well and come back to us. “

