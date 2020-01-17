advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – The Scranton police warn drivers to lock up their vehicles on cold mornings.

Car thieves are more active in the cold.

If it is so cold, it can be tempting to have your car drive to warm up. Scranton police say that people do that and thieves benefit.

The department warns people to keep their vehicles locked up, not to leave them unattended and not to run with the keys in it.

The police chief says that in 2018 57 vehicles were stolen in the city.

Last year there were 33.

This time of year it is a problem.

Officers receive calls for stolen cars in front of people’s homes and especially in convenient markets when people leave moving vehicles unattended.

Of course, it’s not just Scranton’s police, but other departments are warning people not to make this mistake at this time of the year.

According to a national group that keeps these statistics, car thefts increase by 25% in the winter.

