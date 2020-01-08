advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – It was an icy and bold deer rescue on Scrantons Mountain Lake Wednesday morning.

A deer fell through the ice and struggled to get out for more than an hour.

A woman walking out of her dog in the neighborhood saw it and called 911.

advertisement

Scranton rescue teams came up and went into the water.

“We put two rescuers in our thermal protection suits for ice rescue and our plan was to try and chase it back into the shoreline,” said Lieutenant Brian Scott of Scranton Fire Department.

Those rescuers were in the water for more than 45 minutes, made their way through the ice and tended the deer towards the coast.

It was ice cold and tiring work.

“My suit has a hole in it, first, second, it was fine, I first walked out and then I came halfway through the deer and then I felt the ice go away and I had to use my forearm to pave my way, probably about 150 feet before I go to the deer and when I arrived at him, I scooped it on the ice, “said Bill Walsh, a Scranton firefighter.

The deer was cold and weak, but otherwise healthy.

It ran away to the nearby forest.

“I’ve never done this before. I’m 22 years old here, this is my first deer rescue! I’m tired, I’m tired,” Walsh said.

The Scranton police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission were also present at the morning rescue.

41,385772

-75.642737

.

advertisement