SCRANTON, Pa. – The students of George Bancroft Elementary in Scranton knew it was a special day when a fire truck stopped outside the school.

When the Scranton Fire Department visits the school, it is usually to teach the children about fire safety. But although the Christmas season is almost over, the firefighters were here this time to deliver presents.

The students watched curiously and excitedly while the firemen wore box after box. There were 230 winter coats inside, enough for every student at school.

“It is very useful because some children cannot afford a coat and if you are here you can get a coat from the fire department,” said fifth grade Muiminah Tajak.

“We would really get sick in the cold,” said Joshua Teeple.

“I could not see my friends or play with them outside,” said fifth grade Jodiel Berrios.

The fire brigade of Scranton was not alone in its efforts. Several area cases held fundraisers and collected coats to donate to the fire department.

“We only do our part to make sure they have the essence of going to school every day,” said Scranton firefighter Kyle Savage.

The firefighters also gave the students a mission to give back to their community when they are older.

