advertisement

A flag is waved outside the Canadian Scout Service Center in Calgary on Wednesday March 30, 2011. LYLE ASPINALL / CALGARI SUN / QMI AGENCY

One of the oldest Calgary Scout groups will celebrate a century of community service, leadership development and outdoor adventure at a centennial celebration on Saturday.

After 62 years as a member and later as a volunteer in the 18th Scout group, John Hind said he has not abandoned the Scout because of the value it brings to the community and young people who are given the opportunity to learn and to grow. Scouts from the present and past will gather to share stories and learn from each other at the centenary dinner on Saturday evening.

advertisement

“We move on to leadership and quality characteristics, the learning of which words matter, plus they learn to enjoy their time with a team leader and scout who has dedicated the time to helping them develop into leaders,” he said. Hind.

The Scout Group was formed shortly after World War I ended in 1919, receiving sponsorship from the Army, Navy, and Air Force Veterans in 1921 that remains a continuing sponsorship. The original group would gather in basements and church halls until it was inflated enough to build its own hall around 1930, according to Hind.

The building was expanded three times before a major fire consumed it in 1965, encouraging them to build an even larger hall, which is what stands at 1919 19th St. S.W. address now, minus some renovations.

Due to sponsorship by veterans groups, including the Highlanders of Calgary, the Scouts called their ovens officially dressed in 1962 and have been one of the few groups in Canada to do so ever since.

Over the course of 100 years, the Beavers, Cubs, Venturers and Rovers were added to the Scout, dividing several age groups, reducing the minimum age requirement and increasing the maximum. Although much has changed about bodies in 100 years, basic values ​​and principles have been upheld.

“The core program is still about being outdoors, hiking and camping, although the delivery of the program has necessarily changed over time,” Hind said. When he was a scout, he and his friends were excited to have a handheld radio, which allowed them to talk to scouts around the world. Now, scouts can chat online at any time.

Traveling is a valuable aspect of discovery, according to Hind, who has been on many international Scout trips. Last summer the band traveled to Scout conferences in Switzerland and the Netherlands.

“If you have an exciting program, kids will want to stay connected to it,” Hind said.

Venture adviser Uwe Brandt has worked with the 18th Scouts group for about 10 years, but said there are graduates still coming to discover events that were members 70 to 80 years ago.

“If you join as a Beaver at the age of five or six, you can stay involved in any way your whole life,” Brandt said. “In recent years, there has been more focus on youth planning their activities and reviewing how well they went about improving for the next time. … We are building young people who will become leaders in their communities at some point somehow. “

sbabych@postmedia.com

Twitter: @BabychStephanie

advertisement