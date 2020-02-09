advertisement

The Scottish government will have to cut, borrow or tap into its savings to finance a multi-billion dollar surge in benefits, Scottish economic forecasters have announced.

The transfer of increased social security powers to Holyrood will result in an eightfold increase in benefit spending, reaching almost £ 4 billion by 2024/25.

Analysis by the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) also revealed that the Scottish government’s budget was in line with “half a billion pounds sterling” in 2021/22.

In a briefing on the Scottish budget, the SFC said that Scotland’s social security bill would drop from £ 458 million in 2019/20 to £ 3.435 billion in 2020/21.

The amount spent would further increase to reach £ 3.578 billion in 2021/22, to reach £ 3.959 billion in 2024/25.

We expect social security spending to reach £ 4 billion by the end of the forecast period #ScotBudget pic.twitter.com/6BipFcTyuE

– Scottish Fiscal Commission (@scotfisccomm) February 6, 2020

New benefits will be introduced in Scotland

SFC General Manager John Ireland said the proposals to give more power to Holyrood meant that the UK government was transferring around £ 3 billion in disability benefits.

These include personal independence payments, attendance allowance and subsistence allowance for people with disabilities, from April 2020.

In addition, the new Child Disability Assistance opens in Scotland this summer and will replace the living allowance for children with disabilities.

SFC forecasts suggest that £ 217 million will be spent on helping children with disabilities in 2020/21, rising to £ 250 million in 2021/22 and £ 312 million in 2024/25.

Looking for a one page summary of our forecast? Look no further. #ScotBudget pic.twitter.com/tJJdSMpMCS

– Scottish Fiscal Commission (@scotfisccomm) February 6, 2020

The new Scottish Child Payment for young people under the age of six will be launched in 2020 and open to children up to 16 in December 2022.

The SFC predicted that the Scottish Child Payment would drop from £ 21 million in 2020/21 to £ 65 million in 2021/22, rising to £ 162 million in 2024/25.

We anticipate that 287,000 children will receive the new Scottish Child Payment by 2024-25, at a cost of £ 162 million. #ScotBudget pic.twitter.com/BXxMeJQAPh

– Scottish Fiscal Commission (@scotfisccomm) February 6, 2020

The Scottish government will receive money from the Treasury through Scotland’s global grant to finance its new social security system.

But the SFC warned that there could be a funding gap. In its 147-page budget forecast report, the SFC said changes to the Scottish budget compared to spending in England and Wales could result in a “significant cash deficit during the year”.

The shortfall would occur if Scottish benefits spending increased when British and Welsh spending decreased – a scenario that would reduce the cash that Scottish ministers receive from the Treasury through global grant adjustments.

When the Scottish government controls these benefits… the bill will increase ”

– General Manager of SFC John Ireland

SFC General Manager John Ireland added that there were signs that the Scottish government would pursue a relatively generous benefits policy, leading to increased spending.

“Everything we know about the Scottish government’s commitments, from the announcements to the adoption of the Social Security law, suggests that when the Scottish government controls these benefits … the bill will go up,” a said Mr. Ireland.

“The British government is of course giving the Scottish government some money to deconcentrate these payments. But any increase due to Scottish politics will not be covered by the British government. So somewhere, the Scottish government is going to have to find the extra money to pay for any improved payments. “

Ireland added that the increase in demand for benefits could lead to an underestimation of current forecasts. He said cuts may be needed from other parts of the budget to pay for the new social security system.

“The government has to find money somewhere during the year to pay for these (benefits). He can borrow, he can draw on his savings – on the Scottish reserve – or he can cut spending elsewhere, “said Mr Ireland.

SFC President Dame Susan Rice said devolution has added “complexity” to the Scottish government’s budget management.

“Anyone who claims one of these benefits and is eligible will have to be paid and these numbers are unknown until they occur,” said Dame Susan.

‘Half a billion pounds hit’ on budget

With regard to income tax, the previous forecasts, which are used to fix the annual budget and determine the amount that Scotland receives in the global grant, have led the government to receive more funding than it ‘should have.

It is therefore expected that £ 555 million of income tax approximation will come from the budget in 2021/22 – which is more than the government’s reserves and borrowings can cover.

Ireland said the Scottish government should start thinking about “the half a billion pounds struck” on the budget.

