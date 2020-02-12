Union leaders criticized Scottish secretary Alister Jack after suggesting that wind turbines under construction in Indonesia for Scottish sites were the market economy at work.

The £ 2bn Neart Na Gaoithe (NnG) project off the coast of Fife is expected to be one of the largest renewable projects in the country, but it is still unknown if Scotland will get a key contract reduction .

It is suggested that only eight turbines could be built in Scotland while the rest are built in Southeast Asia.

Mr. Jack, his Labor counterpart, Tony Lloyd, was asked what guarantees he could give that “jobs will be created for the Scots and not for the Indonesians”.

He replied, “Well, this is the market economy and we have to be better in price and produce our turbines better and that is the direct answer.

“But I don’t dispute with him that bringing turbines from Indonesia is not the answer. We have to find a better way to deliver them efficiently to the UK.”

These comments drew criticism from the unions, who called Mr. Jack’s words “badass”.

STUC Secretary General Grahame Smith said: “Workers on Scottish manufacturing sites are losing work which is shipped from the free zones of Indonesia.

“It is both foolish and stupid to brush aside the concerns of workers and local communities with a blasé reference to the market economy. Markets do not just happen, they are created and regulated by government and they need government intervention to function effectively. “

GMB Scotland organizer Hazel Nolan added: “Mr. Jack unwittingly revealed the truth: the British government has washed its hands of its responsibility to provide jobs in renewable energy here in the UK.

“Far from” the market economy at work “, what we see are yards here in the UK which are abandoned by our government and left to compete with yards heavily subsidized by the state in the UK. ‘foreign.”

Former Scottish Secretary Alistair Carmichael

Former Scottish secretary Alistair Carmichael also denounced the remarks: “His comments show that the Conservatives never learn from their mistakes. In the 1980s, they refused to support the development of wind turbines for the same reasons that Alister Jack explains today – they were ready to leave it on the market.

“The waves and tidal energy have now reached the same point and still need government support. If they don’t get it from this country, they will go elsewhere. Good quality manufacturing jobs will again be lost due to conservative dogma. “

Responding to these criticisms, a spokesman for the British government said: “The Secretary of State has made it clear that the British government is fully committed to supporting the renewable energy sector in Scotland and that the importation of turbines from Indonesia was not an acceptable long-term solution. To say that he dismissed the concerns is simply misleading. “