advertisement

The Scottish government’s budget was plunged into chaos after the finance secretary was shaken by serious allegations.

SNP cabinet secretary Derek Mackay is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a 16-year-old schoolboy.

The allegations came as the 42-year-old was preparing to outline the government’s £ 43 billion spending plans for MSPs in Holyrood today.

advertisement

The Scottish Sun reported that Mr. Mackay had sent 270 private messages to the boy on Instagram and Facebook more than six months after contacting him unexpectedly.

In a message, he allegedly told the boy that he thought he was “cute”.

He would have asked, “Are our conversations between us?” Before saying to the teenager, “I think you are really cute.”

The boy’s mother told the Sun, “If I could speak to him, I would ask him, ‘Why? Why did you do this? ‘

“I worry about what would have happened if my son had sent him a message he wanted to hear.

Potential successor

“You can see he tries over and over – like he’s trying to get my son to change his mind about something.” He is trying to see how far he can push. “

It was not clear how the allegations will affect today’s budget, which has been meticulously planned for weeks.

Mackay has been named several times as a potential successor to Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. The budget is his most prestigious position as finance secretary.

Mackay turned gay in 2013 when he announced he was separating from his wife.

advertisement