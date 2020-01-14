advertisement

Activists are making a final appeal to the Scottish government to rethink their £ 3bn A9 duel plan amid fears that it will destroy the scene of a former Jacobite clash.

A public inquiry into the impact of national highway plans on the site of the Battle of Killiecrankie began on Monday.

The hearing at the Pitlochry Fesitval Theater is expected to last two weeks and will address many concerns about the enlargement of the A9, including its effects on tourism and residents.

The biggest bone of contention, however, is the former Killiecrankie battlefield, where nearly 3,000 lives were lost in clashes between government troops and Jacobite forces in 1689.

The A9 is already crossing the battle site, but activists fear that widening the road will cause “irreparable and irreversible” damage.

Historian Graeme Millen is among those who opposed Transport Scotland’s proposal.

“The Battle of Killiecrankie has had a long history of neglect in Scottish and British historiography,” he said.

“Killiecrankie saw the first shot in the Jacobite wars in Scotland. It should therefore have the same importance as the Culloden battle site, which is much more protected. “

Millen added: “Killiecrankie has been a seriously underrated site in the history of Scotland for far too long. The proposed project would further damage the site and thus compromise our chances of better understanding it … It must be preserved for future generations. “

Michael Nevin, president of the 1745 Association – a voluntary group created to study the Jacobite age – said: “We are asking the Scottish Government Reporter, respectively, to consider all the options available for the A9, not just those offered by Transport Scotland, in order to avoid irreparable and irreversible damage to one of the most important battle sites in Scotland. “

He said: “At Killiecrankie, a much more cost-effective option would involve maintaining the existing single carriageway, adding a rest area together and improving the interpretation of the battlefield to encourage travelers passing by bus, coach and drive to pause and reflect on an important moment in Scottish history. “

Transport Scotland said it was aware of “sensitivities” around the battlefield and that it had been negotiating with local groups since 2012.

A spokesperson said: “Ultimately, after a detailed examination of all objections made but not withdrawn, the rapporteur will provide recommendations to Scottish ministers for their determination.”

