Scottish Labor leader Richard Leonard has written to the Prime Minister asking why Derek Mackay was allowed to resign rather than be fired from his post as finance secretary.

The former finance secretary, suspended from the SNP, resigned from his post Thursday morning, after the Scottish Sun revealed Wednesday evening that he had sent 270 messages to a 16-year-old schoolboy on social networks.

Scottish Labor leader Richard Leonard asked why Ms. Sturgeon chose to let Mr. Mackay resign from his cabinet, rather than dismiss him immediately.

He also asked the SNP leader to make public the telephone tapes and / or notes of any conversation she had with Mr. Mackay after learning of her behavior.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon with former finance secretary Derek Mackay before questions from the Prime Minister last year. Credit: Jane Barlow / PA Wire.

Leonard said: “The fact that his behavior was aimed at a teenage schoolboy should have been enough for the Prime Minister to take decisive and swift action.

“It is now vital that all the circumstances that led to the resignation of Derek Mackay are publicly disclosed.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s contact with Mr. Mackay after she learned of the allegations should be shared immediately.”

Richard Leonard, Scottish Labor leader.

Ms. Sturgeon suspended Mr. Mackay of the SNP and the parliamentary group on Thursday pending further investigation.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat MP Alex Cole-Hamilton wants the law changed so that all MPs are subject to the same background checks as those working with children or vulnerable groups.

He plans to introduce amendments to the Scotland Disclosure Bill when it is formally tabled, which would require elected politicians to be approved by the Vulnerable Group Protection System (PVG).

Cole-Hamilton stressed that the change was not proposed in response to a single incident – adding that he “has been exploring this proposal for months”.

But he said, “I have always been aware that with elective office comes a huge power imbalance. We know that people can use their status to manipulate, target and exploit.

“People need to be protected from this and it must be done by law.”

Other allegations were made in the wake of the scandal, with the Scottish Sun reporting yesterday that Mackay “groped” a 21-year-old man at an awards ceremony last year.

Politician, still sitting as an independent MSP, faces increasing pressure to resign from parliament, SNP deputy head Keith Brown, revealing yesterday that it would be “very difficult” for him to remain as an MSP .

Mackay has not been seen in public since Wednesday evening before the allegations are revealed.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, he apologized to the complainant and his family, saying that he “took full responsibility” for his actions.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “The Scottish government and the SNP acted quickly, decisively and fully appropriately when the details of this matter were revealed.

“Derek Mackay is no longer a minister and he is suspended from the SNP and the parliamentary group pending a party investigation.”

