The Scottish heritage watchdog said it would not stand in the way of the multi-million pound Cross Tay Link route, despite its “significant” impact on local landmarks, including parts of Scone Palace.

© Perth and Kinross Council

Artist’s impression of Cross Tay Link Road.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) assessed the impact of the Perth and Kinross Council’s flagship construction program on surrounding monuments, buildings and gardens.

The £ 113m project, which has not yet obtained planning consent, aims to link the A9 to the A93 and the A94 north of Scone. It is hoped that the new bridge will reduce congestion in the downtown area and reduce air pollution.

So far, the plan has proven controversial, with opposition from some 50 groups and individuals, including three community councils.

In its response to the planners, HES said that measures have been taken to mitigate the impact on local sites, there will always be a significant impact.

However, the authority does not consider them as “of national importance”.

A spokesperson said the effect on the grounds of Scone’s palace would range from “very small to substantial”.

The new road would cut into an area known as the Highfield Plantation, where a “green bridge” is proposed for pedestrians and cyclists.

The road then continues on the A93, with a new roundabout on Stormontfield Road, then west through a park at Bowman’s Fold where the road climbs to cross the Tay.

A report submitted by HES to council planners states: “It is clear that the Bowman’s Fold area will undergo substantial changes as a result of the proposals.”

The new route will also be visible from historic Moot Hill, the famous site of medieval royal coronations, but HES said the area will be mostly isolated by trees.

The authority adds that there will be another “significant significant effect” on part of the Roman camp of Grassy Walls and the prehistoric colony of Sheriffton.

The new road will cross the lower parts of the camp, which dates back to the campaigns of the Roman emperor Severus in the year 208-211.

The spokesperson said, “We are confident that the proposal took cognizance of the historic environment and that the design was informed and influenced by historic assets in order to mitigate the impacts.

“We have admitted that these effects have been largely mitigated and, when these impacts remain significant, they do not pose problems of national significance.

“So we can confirm that we don’t want to object.”

