The Scottish government has pledged to monitor the NHS Tayside following the publication of the overwhelming report by Dr David Strang in the area’s mental health services.

Overwhelming report calls for “radical new approach” to Tayside mental health services

Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey has agreed that the report will reveal a litany of gaps in mental health services in the region.

She said, “I am grateful to Dr. Strang for agreeing to undertake a progress update in February 2021 to ensure that the required improvements have been made.

“The Scottish government will monitor the progress of the NHS Tayside through the continuation of the NHS Tayside monitoring group and will continue to seek assurance that the required improvements are being implemented, working alongside Cosla to secure support from the councils of health, local authorities and health and social services partnerships. to work together across Scotland to build on the recommendations of the Strang report.

“In order to establish a national approach to the quality and safety of mental health services and to ensure that the themes and concerns identified in the independent Tayside survey are not present elsewhere in Scotland, the first meeting of the New Quality and Safety Council will be held later this month. I look forward to chairing this meeting which Dr. Strang will attend. This will serve as an appropriate platform to share the lessons learned from the report with other partners. “

NHS Tayside Managing Director Grant Archibald said: “Today’s report release contains a set of ambitious recommendations.

“We are determined to make the significant changes necessary to seize this opportunity and restore confidence in the services.

“For the staff involved in providing mental health services, whose voices are also very strong in the report, we know that they work hard to support vulnerable people of all ages every day and collectively we must support them. . “

