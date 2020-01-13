advertisement

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has announced that the Scottish government will fix its budget on February 6.

The UK government should not release its spending and cost-cutting plans until March 11, which Mackay said was “unacceptable” to local officials, adding that it would have been “impossible” to fix the costs. deadlines for Scotland.

He said: “The British government’s approach to the Scottish budget has been totally unacceptable and has shown contempt for devolution and a lack of fiscal responsibility.

“The UK budget calendar prevented us from publishing our own budget after that of the UK government without significantly limiting the time for parliamentary scrutiny.

“In these exceptional circumstances, created by the British government, it is vital that we give local authorities and public services clear information about their budgets. This is why we took the decision to publish our budget in February which will allow local authorities to fix their budgets and the municipal tax before the legal deadline of March 11.

“I look forward to releasing a budget that will help address the global climate emergency, reduce child poverty and stimulate the economy.

“We will work closely with the Scottish Parliament to agree on a timetable for the finance bill to allow for maximum scrutiny while ensuring the safety of Scotland’s vital public services.”

